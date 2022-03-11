Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 4,007 National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a current ratio of 18.70.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 147.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

