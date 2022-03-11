Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $210,000 in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 61,371 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 134,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $15.32 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.43.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $329,086.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 50,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $1,145,818.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 726,974 shares of company stock worth $15,709,597. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

