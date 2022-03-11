Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,011 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,614,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,431,000 after buying an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,422,000 after buying an additional 302,350 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 73.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,642,000 after buying an additional 1,159,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,937,000 after buying an additional 55,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 57.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,161,000 after buying an additional 803,845 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $85.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.66. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.98 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

