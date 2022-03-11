Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 13,044.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGRE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -116.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. Paramount Group’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -311.08%.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

