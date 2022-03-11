SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPX worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 9.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 68.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE SPXC opened at $48.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SPX Co. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.41.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

