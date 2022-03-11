Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Jack Sinclair Sells 7,555 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $232,920.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,093,696.43.

SFM stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,382. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $34.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,853,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,162,000 after purchasing an additional 192,465 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,894,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,567,000 after acquiring an additional 166,200 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,571,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,759,000 after buying an additional 199,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,758,000 after buying an additional 127,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,806,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,035,000 after purchasing an additional 255,671 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

