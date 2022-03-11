Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.140-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $249 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.69 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.040 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPT. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.91.

NASDAQ SPT traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,890. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.92.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $1,418,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $359,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,327,897 in the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $13,435,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $4,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

