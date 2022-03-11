Spire Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,531 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 103.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $269.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

