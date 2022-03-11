Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,782 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.19 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

