Spire Wealth Management Purchases 4,803 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $104.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.17. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

