Spire Wealth Management Has $4.60 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5,371.4% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of IUSV opened at $72.91 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average of $74.17.

