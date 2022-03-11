Spire Wealth Management Acquires 12,132 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Medtronic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $140.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

