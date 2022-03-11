Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $280.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.68. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $19.87.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 183,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,550. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 41,264 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

