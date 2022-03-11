Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.75 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “
NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $280.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.68. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $19.87.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 41,264 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.
About Spero Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.
