Spectris (LON:SXS) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) target price on the stock.

SXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Spectris to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 3,370 ($44.16) to GBX 3,150 ($41.27) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,980 ($52.15) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,380 ($57.39) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.31) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectris presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,702 ($48.51).

SXS stock opened at GBX 2,702 ($35.40) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,267.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,600.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,371 ($31.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,167 ($54.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 48.80 ($0.64) dividend. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other news, insider Derek Harding acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($33.35) per share, with a total value of £101,800 ($133,385.74).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

