Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Trading Down 2.1%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 16,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The firm has a market cap of $74.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.

Get Spectral Medical alerts:

About Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF)

Spectral Medical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. Its products include Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), Toraymyxin and proprietary reagents. The EAA is use for the diagnostic of endotoxin activity in human whole blood. The Toraymyxin is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.