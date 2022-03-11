Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $152.98

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.98 ($2.00) and traded as low as GBX 137.44 ($1.80). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 137.44 ($1.80), with a volume of 21,070 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 148.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 152.98. The company has a market capitalization of £62.29 million and a PE ratio of 14.02.

About Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY)

Spectra Systems Corporation discovers, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates in three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning solution that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

