Spearmint Resources (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Trading 5.8% Higher

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. 103,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 120,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

Spearmint Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPMTF)

Spearmint Resources, Inc acquires, explores and develops mineral properties. Its projects include Chibougamau Vanadium, Gold Mountain, Prickle , Carscallen, Safari Copper, Hammernose Gold, Goose Gold, Carscallen West Gold, Case Lake South Cesium, Escape Lake North PGM, River Valley East Platinum-Palladium, Perron-East Gold, El North Nickel, Golden Triangle gold, Neba Gold-Copper and Clayton Valley.

