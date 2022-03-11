Spearmint Resources (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Trading 5.8% Higher

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. 103,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 120,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.
Spearmint Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPMTF)
