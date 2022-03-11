SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 700.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 59,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 26,597 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,180,000. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 418.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 37,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBE stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.98. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

