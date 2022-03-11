SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MBND) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MBND – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.42. SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF shares last traded at $28.42, with a volume of 1,001 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MBND – Get Rating) by 134.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.13% of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBND)

Multiband Corporation provides contract installation services for the pay television industry (including satellite and broadband cable operators), Internet providers and retailers, voice, data and video services to residents of multi-dwelling units. It operates in three segments: Field Services (FS), where the Company provides installation services to pay television (satellite and broadband cable) providers, Internet providers and commercial customers; Multi-Dwelling Unit (MDU), where the Company bills voice, Internet and video services to subscribers as owner/operator and also acts as a master service operator for DIRECTV, receiving net cash payments for managing video subscribers through its network of system operators, and Engineering, Energy & Construction (EE&C) where the Company provides engineering and construction services for the wired and wireless telecommunications industry, including public safety networks.

