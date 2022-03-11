SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.42

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.42 and last traded at $38.42, with a volume of 6553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.52.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 707,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,353,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

