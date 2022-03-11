S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Lowered to $486.00 at UBS Group

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $520.00 to $486.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $481.08.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $382.75 on Monday. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $341.30 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $409.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after buying an additional 1,277,266 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in S&P Global by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after buying an additional 967,581 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in S&P Global by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,825,000 after buying an additional 700,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

