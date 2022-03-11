South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Price Target Increased to GBX 310 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 275 ($3.60) to GBX 310 ($4.06) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for South32’s FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SOUHY. Investec began coverage on South32 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on South32 from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South32 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.50.

South32 stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. South32 has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $19.74.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

