Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHC. Barclays downgraded Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sotera Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of Sotera Health stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $11,123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 279,373 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 569,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

