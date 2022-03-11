SonoCoin Achieves Market Cap of $825,688.12 (SONO)

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. One SonoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. SonoCoin has a total market capitalization of $825,688.12 and approximately $3,314.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00045680 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,651.03 or 0.06635118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,856.33 or 0.99754191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00042160 BTC.

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SonoCoin is sonocoin.io . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

