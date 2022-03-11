Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.20% of Sonoco Products worth $11,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after acquiring an additional 707,712 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,417,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,040,000 after acquiring an additional 38,387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,466,000 after acquiring an additional 29,603 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,139,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,871,000 after acquiring an additional 72,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,945,000 after acquiring an additional 79,978 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average of $59.56. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently -211.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SON. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

