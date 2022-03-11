Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading Down 2.8%

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18. 38,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 71,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$26.12 million and a PE ratio of -11.43.
Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)
