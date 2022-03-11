Solitude Financial Services Sells 1,322 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Solitude Financial Services reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,354,000 after acquiring an additional 557,059 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,573,000 after acquiring an additional 225,339 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,468,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,605,000 after acquiring an additional 298,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,579,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,216,000 after acquiring an additional 170,642 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.62. 3,662,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,488,242. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

