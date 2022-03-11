Solitude Financial Services Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Solitude Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,871,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,755,000 after purchasing an additional 240,307 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,240,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,199,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. 1,584,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,869,932. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

