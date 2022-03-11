Solitude Financial Services Makes New Investment in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Solitude Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.6% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 117,187 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 304,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $806,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $49.79. 2,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,777. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.41. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $60.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.895 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.26%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.