Solitude Financial Services Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Solitude Financial Services grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 6.5% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,207,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,678,012. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73.

