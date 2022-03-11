Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE:SOI opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.96 million, a P/E ratio of -277.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,050.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.