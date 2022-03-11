SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.29.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 46,223 shares of company stock worth $448,597 in the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,092,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,261,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637,411 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

