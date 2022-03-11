Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Acquired by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQM. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 13,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SQM. Loop Capital began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

NYSE SQM traded up $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $77.53. 1,506,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.24. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $79.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 176.81%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

