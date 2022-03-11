Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 69,416 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,665% compared to the typical volume of 3,932 call options.

Shares of NYSE:IPOF opened at $10.10 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,768,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the third quarter worth about $1,707,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,237,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 42.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.