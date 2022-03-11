Snider Financial Group Has $387,000 Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $2,456,062.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SKX opened at $37.87 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.97.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

