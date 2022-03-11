Snider Financial Group Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 3.0% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,159 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after buying an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,870,000 after buying an additional 2,100,656 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,218,000 after buying an additional 1,764,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Bank of America by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,685,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,841 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

