Snider Financial Group Acquires 309 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Snider Financial Group owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,604,000 after buying an additional 83,950 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,332,000 after buying an additional 52,241 shares during the period.

Shares of IYG stock opened at $173.49 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $166.22 and a 52 week high of $205.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.59 and a 200-day moving average of $192.99.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

