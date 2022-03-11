Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the February 13th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,586,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SFIO traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,908. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Smokefree Innotec has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

Smokefree Innotec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starfleet Innotech, Inc is involved in asset management, food, and franchise business. It is engaged in acquisition of businesses to develop its operations. The company was founded on April 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Zealand.

