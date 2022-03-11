Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the February 13th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,586,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SFIO traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,908. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Smokefree Innotec has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.
Smokefree Innotec Company Profile (Get Rating)
