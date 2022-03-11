Smartshare (SSP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $100,892.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $321,113.23 and approximately $100,892.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00082210 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013147 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

