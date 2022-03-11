SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Director Ramiro G. Peru Sells 30,000 Shares

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,218,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69. SM Energy has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 800.56 and a beta of 5.50.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 52,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 80,205 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,331,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 935,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

