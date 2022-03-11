SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) SVP Sells $107,020.20 in Stock

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SLM stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.25. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

SLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

