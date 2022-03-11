Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.776-$7.084 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sleep Number also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.400 EPS.

NASDAQ SNBR traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,763. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $55.18 and a 52-week high of $150.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNBR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.25.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 11.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 33.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

