Sizzle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SZZLU) Short Interest Update

Sizzle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SZZLU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SZZLU. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000.
Shares of Sizzle Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Sizzle Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04.
