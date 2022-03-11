Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Up 175.0% in February

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sims in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of SMSMY stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sims has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1293 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%.

About Sims (Get Rating)

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

