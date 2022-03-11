Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €160.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) has been given a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.91% from the company’s previous close.

WAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($179.35) price target on Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on Siltronic in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($146.74) target price on Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of FRA WAF opened at €90.44 ($98.30) on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($57.61) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($166.52). The business has a fifty day moving average of €116.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €129.59.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

