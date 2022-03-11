Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s current price.

SGFY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 154.47.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Signify Health had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.26 million. Signify Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Signify Health will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurel Douty purchased 10,000 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,010,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,338 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,577,000 after acquiring an additional 601,657 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Signify Health by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,969,000 after purchasing an additional 601,657 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Signify Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,294,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after purchasing an additional 35,454 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Signify Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,759,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares during the period.

About Signify Health (Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.