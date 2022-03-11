Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) PT Raised to C$2.15 at Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMT. CIBC cut Sierra Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

TSE SMT opened at C$2.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.42 and a 12 month high of C$4.83. The stock has a market cap of C$351.31 million and a PE ratio of 21.08.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

