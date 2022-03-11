Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIEGY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $68.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $89.66. The firm has a market cap of $115.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Equities analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.6665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

