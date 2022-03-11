Sia Abbaszadeh Sells 50,000 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
IR opened at $48.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
