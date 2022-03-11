Sia Abbaszadeh Sells 50,000 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

IR opened at $48.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

