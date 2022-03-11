Short Interest in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Declines By 65.1%

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,020,000 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the February 13th total of 83,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

NYSE VICI remained flat at $$27.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 126,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,250,846. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The firm had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.